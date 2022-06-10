Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Trading Down 1.1%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.98 and last traded at $33.98. Approximately 238,474 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,839% from the average daily volume of 8,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

