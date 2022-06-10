Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $7.04. Approximately 4,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 829,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

RXRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.18% and a negative net margin of 1,635.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 34,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $260,948.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,964.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 517,823 shares of company stock worth $3,358,481.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,123,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 497,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,285,000 after purchasing an additional 65,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

