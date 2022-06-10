Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) Stock Price Up 33.7%

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) shares rose 33.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 13.44 and last traded at 12.66. Approximately 467,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,408,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.47.

RDBX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redbox Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley lowered Redbox Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research lowered Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 9.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDBX. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000.

About Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX)

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

