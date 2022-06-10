Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Shares Down 1.6%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.46. 38,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 135,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

