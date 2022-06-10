Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Million

Brokerages expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) to announce $2.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $3.60 million. Repare Therapeutics posted sales of $280,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 660.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410,000.00 to $11.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $23.85 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $55.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.06. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

Shares of RPTX traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. 280,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,327. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $577.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99.

In other news, Director Davis Jerel sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $9,187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $539,796.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 6,869 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,739.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,368,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,711,279.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,612,914 shares of company stock worth $17,513,745. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

