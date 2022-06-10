Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) is Partners Group Holding AG’s 9th Largest Position

Partners Group Holding AG lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,813 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up 3.3% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $69,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,062,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,473,000 after purchasing an additional 64,679 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $499,246,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,035,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,366,000 after purchasing an additional 228,573 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,501,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,361,000 after buying an additional 118,213 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $128.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

