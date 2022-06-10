Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Shares Down 1.6%

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Rating) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.24 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.65 ($0.20). Approximately 34,082 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 87,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.90 ($0.20).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 44 ($0.55) to GBX 46 ($0.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.02. The company has a market cap of £168.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 18.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

