Reviewing CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) & CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO)

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Rating) and CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CBL & Associates Properties and CTO Realty Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A CTO Realty Growth 0 0 2 0 3.00

CTO Realty Growth has a consensus price target of $73.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.94%. Given CTO Realty Growth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CTO Realty Growth is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Profitability

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and CTO Realty Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties -108.96% -140.16% -18.31% CTO Realty Growth 30.72% 5.45% 3.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and CTO Realty Growth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $576.88 million 0.06 -$622.17 million N/A N/A CTO Realty Growth $70.27 million 5.35 $27.61 million $3.20 19.48

CTO Realty Growth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of CTO Realty Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CTO Realty Growth beats CBL & Associates Properties on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

