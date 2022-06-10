Revolution Populi Trading Up 12% This Week (RVP)

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $21.47 million and $25,598.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 12% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Revolution Populi

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

