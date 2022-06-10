Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.38 million-$942.84 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $994.93 million.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.56-$1.56 EPS.

Shares of REYN stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.12. 3,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,081. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.31. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $845.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. TheStreet downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

