RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $308.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $466.00 to $308.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RH from $528.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $524.63.

RH stock opened at $287.65 on Monday. RH has a fifty-two week low of $236.29 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 28.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,514.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total transaction of $724,049.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,269 shares of company stock worth $150,123,636 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,764,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of RH by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of RH by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

