Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $12.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rigetti Computing traded as low as 5.33 and last traded at 5.35, with a volume of 35503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 5.86.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 18.60, a quick ratio of 18.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 6.98.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 2.10 million for the quarter.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

