RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$26.06 Average PT from Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on REI.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$21.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.55. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$20.65 and a 1 year high of C$26.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

