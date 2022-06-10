Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $2,755.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00043807 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

