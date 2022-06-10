RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 11,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 76,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

About RIV Capital (OTCMKTS:CNPOF)

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

