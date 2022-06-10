RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $13.64 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.45%.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

