Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $161.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.08. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.50 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

