Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total transaction of $150,453.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,344.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,687 shares of company stock worth $11,729,432 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $259.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.23.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

