Roberts Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $103.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $197.62. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.49.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.