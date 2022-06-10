Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Acquires 1,165 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 489.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 60,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.93.

NASDAQ HON opened at $192.01 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

