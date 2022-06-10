Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Cuts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.20. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

