Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Has $371,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 227.3% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 292.7% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.77.

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $451.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

