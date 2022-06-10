Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Invests $70,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 79,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 146,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $897,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Lewis Smith bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

