Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,401,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,934,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,403.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 102,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,197,000 after acquiring an additional 99,815 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,089,000.

VHT stock opened at $233.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.52. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $228.00 and a 12-month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

