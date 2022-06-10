Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Purchases 185 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

NYSE:EMN opened at $108.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.15.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

