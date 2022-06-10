Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Sells 2,139 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,431 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.05.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.