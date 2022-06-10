Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) Reaches Market Cap of $10.42 Million

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded flat against the dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market capitalization of $10.42 million and approximately $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

RVF is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault-RocketX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the exchanges listed above.

