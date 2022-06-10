Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $92.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.35. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.03 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.26 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.27.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

