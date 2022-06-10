Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a decline of 82.5% from the May 15th total of 626,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,054,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,692. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $1.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RYCEY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.38) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

