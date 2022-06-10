Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cybin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.
Shares of Cybin stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.91. Cybin has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.
About Cybin (Get Rating)
Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a discovery-phase phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation and psychiatric conditions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cybin (CYBN)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.