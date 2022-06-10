Roth Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cybin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Cybin alerts:

Shares of Cybin stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.91. Cybin has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Cybin by 749.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cybin by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cybin in the third quarter valued at $11,036,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cybin in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cybin by 532.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 583,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 491,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

About Cybin (Get Rating)

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a discovery-phase phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation and psychiatric conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.