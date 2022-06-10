Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RY traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.45. The company had a trading volume of 20,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.83 and its 200 day moving average is $107.31. The company has a market capitalization of $140.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $0.995 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.01%.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.78.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

