Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($177.42) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($215.05) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($188.17) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of EPA:SU opened at €127.00 ($136.56) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($82.09). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €134.77 and its 200 day moving average is €147.88.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

