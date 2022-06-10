Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 450” Price Target for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.64) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BP.B. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.27) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 450 ($5.64) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.39) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.27) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.01) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

LON BP.B opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.20) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 176.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52 week low of GBX 170.63 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 200 ($2.51).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

