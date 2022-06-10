Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 4,700” Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($58.90) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,300 ($91.48) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($81.45) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($83.96) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($87.72) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,868.46 ($73.54).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,900 ($73.93) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($54.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,343 ($79.49). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,739.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,470.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.61 billion and a PE ratio of 5.74.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($67.29), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($51,277.44).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

