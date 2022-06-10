Rune (RUNE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $59.00

Rune (RUNE) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Rune has a market cap of $457,959.26 and $59.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rune has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $33.88 or 0.00114833 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.54 or 0.00330592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.33 or 0.00445139 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 407.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00026608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

