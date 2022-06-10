Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on R. Stephens lifted their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.14.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $79.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average is $77.09. Ryder System has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 270.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 111,973 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 9.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

