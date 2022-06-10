Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $407.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,620.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.39 or 0.05889110 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.26 or 0.00196674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.72 or 0.00579717 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.94 or 0.00604099 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00069666 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 38,577,949 coins and its circulating supply is 38,460,636 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

