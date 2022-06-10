Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires 10,524 Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.27% of The India Fund worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after acquiring an additional 241,493 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of The India Fund by 241.2% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 47,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The India Fund by 27.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in The India Fund by 182.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in The India Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The India Fund stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

