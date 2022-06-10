Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires 25,000 Shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 696,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Trepont Acquisition Corp I were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $684,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 196,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 106,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $2,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Trepont Acquisition Corp I alerts:

NYSE TACA opened at $10.10 on Friday. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trepont Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trepont Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.