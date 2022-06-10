Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,329,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.09% of Heliogen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heliogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,012,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heliogen alerts:

Heliogen stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.96. Heliogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

In related news, CEO William Gross bought 13,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $49,083.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,602,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,768.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Heliogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.