Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,329,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.09% of Heliogen as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heliogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,012,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Heliogen stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.96. Heliogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $16.35.
Heliogen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
