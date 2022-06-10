Saba Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,463 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCZ. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 537,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 368,890 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,254.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 388,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 359,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 260,120 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,299,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 247,758 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 99,043 shares during the period.

NCZ stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

