Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys 100,000 Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Monument Circle Acquisition were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 361,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 90,662 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 53.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 373,523 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 2.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 714,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC increased its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 4.3% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 196,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $719,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MON opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

