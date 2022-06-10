Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 762,047 Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 762,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 4.06% of Banner at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth $14,494,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth $7,110,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth $6,100,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth $3,635,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth $3,207,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banner alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BANR. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.03.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.