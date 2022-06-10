Saba Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 796,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,561 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in HH&L Acquisition were worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHLA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $3,559,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in HH&L Acquisition by 805.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 208,574 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,689,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in HH&L Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HH&L Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. HH&L Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $507.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.16 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77.

HH&L Acquisition ( NYSE:HHLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

