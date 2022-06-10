Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $5.92 Million in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,916,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 1.52% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter worth $4,935,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,944,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $3,948,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $7,789,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCRD opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

