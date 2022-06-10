Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 800,000 Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,908,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCACU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $10,728,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCACU opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

