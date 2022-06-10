Saba Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,449 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.25% of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWAG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the third quarter valued at $210,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAG stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

