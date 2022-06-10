Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 650,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,035,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,207,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,547,000.

NASDAQ FXCOU opened at $10.35 on Friday. Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35.

