Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $624.95 Million

Analysts expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) to report $624.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $607.90 million and the highest is $642.00 million. Sabre posted sales of $419.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SABR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th.

SABR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. 17,565,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,128,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.85. Sabre has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24.

In related news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $39,804.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,231 shares of company stock valued at $366,203. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sabre by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sabre by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sabre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

