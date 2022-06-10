Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Shares Sold by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 61,332 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 121,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 12.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 176.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,219 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the third quarter worth about $174,000. 24.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE SB traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $4.41. 15,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 26.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

